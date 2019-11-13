Peoria resident describes Monday night armed home invasion

PEORIA. Ill.– One Peoria resident received a scare when two masked men kicked open his apartment door located on the 100 block of East Hines Street Monday.

Abdul Samad Mohammad said it happened around 10:30 at night. Mohammad and two of his friends were in the apartment at the time and one of the masked intruders had a gun.

“I was completely frozen, and I didn’t know what was happening,” Mohammad said. “I was even afraid to touch my phone because I thought they might come back, and if they saw me doing something with my phone they might shoot me.”

The intruders ransacked one of the bedrooms and were gone by the time police arrived.

While his door has been repaired Mohammad said he no longer feels safe in his apartment. He hopes more security measures can be taken to keep residents safe.

“I requested the apartment management guys to take the best possible measures to make sure that this kind of incident doesn’t repeat,” Mohammad said.

We reached out to Edward Rose and Sons who owns the apartments for comments but they have not responded.

We contacted Peoria Police and they have not released any information about the suspects at this time.

If anyone has any information about this incident they should contact Peoria Police.