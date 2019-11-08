Peoria resident reacts after her truck was damaged in Frye Ave shooting

PEORIA, Ill.– One Peoria resident is speaking out after her truck was damaged during the Frye Ave shooting Thursday.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Thursday when U.S. Marshals attempted to serve Tyshan Gayton a warrant, shots were exchanged between both parties.

Jazmin Divison Truck’s rear windshield was hit during the exchange while it was parked in front of a friend’s house. She said she was thankful they were not present at the time.

“I’m happy that my friend wasn’t here,” Divison Said. “It’s shocking to be at your home and hear those gunshots so close, I can’t even imagine.”

Divison called the shooting ridicules and was especially worried about it happening just 5 blocks away from Glen Oak school.

“This is ridiculous there is a school right there,” Divison said. “and this is an everyday situation, this needs to stop.”

Police are still looking for Tyshan Gayton. Those who see him are advised to not approach him and to call 9-1-1.