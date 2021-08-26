Peoria Riverfront Museum exhibition highlights black history from across the state

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront Museum hosted a dedication to an exhibition Thursday.

The exhibition is called “Community, African American Freedom Perseverance & Leadership During Migration,” and highlights the story of three historical black leaders from around the state.

“Very often in our community these stories are invisible, our own history is invisible to us,” said Peoria Riverfront Museum Curator of Collections & Exhibitions Bill Conger. “Exhibitions like Community begin to bring form to these stories, that we really need to understand.”

The history of Annie Malone, the first black female millionaire, is one of the stories showcased in the exhibition. Malone lived in Peoria and attended Central High school.

Malone’s great-grandnephew Agbara Bryson founded the Annie Malone Center of Development and was in attendance at the dedication.

“Listening to the people, do their dedication and comments, that was really, really exciting to me, and emotional to me,” Bryson said.

More information about the Annie Malone Center of Development is available online.

Conger said guests will be able to see the exhibition through Nov. 1.