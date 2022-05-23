PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — School is out for the summer, and the Peoria Riverfront Museum is getting ready for an “influx” of summer family visitors.

John Morris, president and CEO of the museum, said they expect admissions to increase this summer compared to the previous two years when COVID-19 mitigations limited guests.

“Families are more comfortable getting out, still have plenty of elbow room, and there’s so much more to see,” he said.

Morris said they could not have survived the pandemic without donors. Luckily enough, he said, museum donors were especially generous during the height of the pandemic.

All five galleries in the museum were remodeled during this time, preparing for bigger audiences post-pandemic.

“We have made it through these two years with record-strong budgets because of our donors. We also received, like so many small businesses, relief money through the PPP program. We will not have that next year,” Morris said. “But, we’re looking for an influx of more contributions and more attendance, so we are in the strongest budget position we’ve ever been in.”

Saturday, May 28, is the first day of the Peoria Riverfront Museum’s newest exhibition: “Creatures of Light: Nature’s Bioluminescence.”

Tickets to the museum can be found here.