Peoria students paint bench for Earth Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students around Peoria took part in an Earth Day initiative to help clean the city and spread awareness Thursday, April 22.

Kellar Primary School PTO Volunteer Michael Murphy said he and another parent challenged students around Peoria to take pictures of themselves filling up a bag worth of garbage in their community from April 20-22.

Those who did were allowed to come to the Peoria Public Schools Admin building to splash paint an old bench that was donated from the Peoria Park District.

Murphy said he believes Earth Day is important because it teaches kids to take care of the planet.

“We want to make sure that we are leaving a healthy imprint for all of our kids and future children too,” Murphy said.

Several schools participated including Kellar Primary School, Charter Oak Primary School, and Thomas Jefferson Primary School.

The bench will be moved from the Peoria Public Schools Administration Building to the Peoria Stadium when construction there is complete.