PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One local entrepreneur combined her business knowledge with her love of community and female empowerment to launch the book “Dream, Build, Grow.”

Francie Hinrichsen is the founder of Founding Females and a business coach to small-business owners.

“We are acting as a candle,” she said of the group. “What we do is we hold up the candle for others to light their flame.”

She said her book is a “playbook” for other women.

“Now we have a guide for women to go through the process from taking their idea all the way to launching their business and then learning how to profit and scale. Now women have what they need at their fingertips,” Hinrichsen said.

Through her book, she can reach more women than she could by coaching one-on-one.

“This was a way for me to pour into a lot of women at one time, rather than a few women, one at a time,” she said.

Hinrichsen said despite having an MBA, and being the daughter of two entrepreneurs, she still struggled to start her own business.

“I remember thinking through that process, ‘there has to be a better way,’” she said. “It’s not that there weren’t business books on the shelves … The books that I had found told the ‘what’ you should do, but they didn’t dig deeper into the ‘why’ or the ‘how.’”

A lot of what the book focuses on, Hinrichsen said, is creating a healthy work-life balance. Often in business, she said, women hide various roles they have, like being wives or mothers. She said women should not feel any of those more traditional roles make them any less capable of success.

“What I want to do is create this ecosystem where women can have those roles and also run a successful business,” she said.

The official book launch was April 1. So far, the reception has been good.

Hinrichsen founded the Central Illinois organization Founding Females, a group for women who own their own businesses.

“We help each other by opening up our experiences and lighting the path for others ahead,” she said.

The book is very purpose-driven, Hinrichsen said. She wanted to help others the way she was helped when she started her first business.

“There are plenty of people who helped clear my path– mentors, old bosses, consultants– who poured into me. To have the opportunity to walk alongside women, help them into entrepreneurship and through entrepreneurship has allowed me to walk in my purpose,” she said. “This is a very beautiful vision that’s on my heart and I feel led to help expand the knowledge and the awareness of entrepreneurship for females everywhere.”

Hinrichsen is working to bring physical copies of “Dream, Build, Grow” to local bookstores, but in the meantime, the book can be ordered on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.