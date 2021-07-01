Peorian partnership hopes to make city become biomedical hub

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A group of Peorians made a push for Peoria to become the biomedical manufacturing hub in the state.

The “Peoria Bio-Made Initiative,” composed of the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council (GPEDC), former Peoria mayor Jim Ardis, Peoria area alumnus, Jake Becraft, and others, are exploring ways that Peoria could compete in the global biotech economy.

The group created a pitch deck, which aimed to make the case for the city of Peoria’s importance.

Their initiative aims to showcase incentives from local, state, and federal leaders to attract biomedical business to the area.

Lenora Fisher, the director of business at the EDC, said connections with companies like OSF, Unity Point, and various universities in the area, means more job opportunities, strength in networking, and certification programs.

Jake Becraft, CEO of Strand Therapeutics, said he loves working with Peoria stakeholders.

“This leads to collaboration on the Peoria Bio-Made effort in ways I never imagined, and that truly humbles me. The alignment around this effort is impressive and it`s just a matter of time before savvy biotech companies and entrepreneurs will find it and utilize the talent, real estate and resources a city like Peoria offers,” said Becraft.

The group’s next step is to get the word out about the pitch deck. They will be sharing the concept in professional networks and in the GPEDC’s site selector network “until every property eligible for lab space development has been filled.”

For any questions, email Lenora Fisher at lfisher@greaterpeoriaedc.org or by phone at (309) 253-6010.