Planetarium Director explains rare lunar events in 2020

PEORIA, Ill.– The new year will be bringing some rare lunar events for people to enjoy while watching the night sky.

In 2020 there will be 2 supper moons 13 Full moons and a blue moon.

Planetarium Director Renae Kerrigan explains that the extra full moon this year is due to the Lunar cycle being 28 days long.

Since the Lunar cycle is shorter than most months occasionally there are years with 13 full moons. When there is an extra full moon in a month, the second full moon is called a blue moon. The blue moon we will be getting in 2020 will fall on Halloween.

Dome Planetarium Director Renae Kerrigan said she believes there is always something new to learn while studying astrology.

“No matter what sort of interest level you have there is something more you can learn,” Kerrigan said. “It unites humanity around the world I think we’ll always be interested by the moon.”

Kerrigan said that you can visit the Dome Planiteium with any questions about the night sky, and possibly attend one of their upcoming events including Lazar Light Night January 11 and Romance under the stars February 14.