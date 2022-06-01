PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Baseball is the big sport for the summer at the Peoria Park District, according to Athletics Coordinator Lester Hudson.

Kids aged 9-14 can sign up any night this week until Friday. Hudson said they will be taking on-site registrations at 5:30 p.m. at the Peoria Stadium on War Memorial Drive Wednesday and Thursday night.

New this year, the park district partnered with the Peoria Baseball Association to offer free baseball for any child in the 9-14 age group that is a park district resident.

“They are honestly a great organization,” Hudson said. “There are a lot of baseball guys who just love the game… they want to see the game grow and prosper. They’re trying to rebuild things to what they were like in years past when it comes to Peoria baseball.”

Hudson said he is excited to have men from the Peoria Baseball Association coaching the teams and bringing their knowledge of the sport.

“They’re bringing a lot of different things to us that will help the program out in the long run,” he said.

Non-park district residents are still welcome and encouraged to participate, but they will still have to pay the registration fee, Hudson said.

Coach pitch baseball, reserved for children 6-9 years old, starts Monday, June 6. Tee-ball, available for 4 and 5-year-olds, begins either June 7 or June 9, depending on practice schedules.

Summer baseball went to the wayside during the lockdowns of 2020, but last year, Hudson said more children than he would have expected signed up for summer sports.

He said they will continue to take registrations until all the baseball leagues fill up. The link to register can be found here.

The youth soccer program, Happy Feet, is for children 2 to 5 years old. Information about that program can be found here.

Summer camp information can be found here.