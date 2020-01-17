Pop-a-Shot opens new world headquarters in the Warehouse District

PEORIA, Ill.– Pop-a-Shot held a Ribbon cutting for their new world headquarters in the Warehouse District Thursday.

The arcade basketball game company is moving to Peoria from Kansas. Community members celebrated the move with food and music.

Pop-a-Shot Owner Tony Stucker said the move will help improve the business.

“I think we’re at a point now that I think we need to add certain skills that we didn’t have in Kansas In terms of sales and marketing and some other things so I think that will be really advantages for us here,” Stucker said.

The New Building will have both office and warehouse spaces for Pop-a-shot.

They will be hiring for several new jobs including HR, sales and marketing. You can learn more on their website.