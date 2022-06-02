CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Show your pride at these local events coming up in Central Illinois! This is not an exhaustive list and will be updated as Pride Month continues.

Friday, June 3

Drag N’Paint – Pride Month Dinner Party at Catering Peoria

Hosts Megan Couri and Miss Flo Nomo’ will lead an all-ages art class and drag show. Dinner will be provided by Chef Kristen Delbo.

Tickets are $50 and are available here. Art supplies and a take-home canvas are included in the fee.

Saturday, June 11

Pride Month Movie

The Peoria Public Library North Branch will host a screening of “But I’m a Cheerleader.” The 1999 film is a satirical romantic teen comedy.

According to the event page, it is rated R and for adults only.

3rd Annual Bloomington-Normal Mobile Pride Parade

This mobile parade starts at noon and runs until 3 p.m. Decorate your car, bring posters, and show your pride! The event starts at Miller Splash Park.

Thursday, June 16

Pride Ice Cream Social

Celebrate pride and fellow community members with this ice cream social at the Twistee Treat in East Peoria.

The social runs from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Lit. on Fire After Dark

Lit. on Fire Books will host an LGBTQIAP+ Glow Party. The event is free and for anyone 18 or older.

More information can be found on the event page.

Friday, July 15

Pride Night at Peoria Chiefs

This will be the first event of Peoria Pride weekend 2022 and will include giveaways, raffles, and games at Peoria’s Dozer Park. It runs 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

The group behind Pride Night, Peoria Proud, requests people reach out to them on Facebook, as 50% of ticket sales go back to the organization.

Saturday, July 16

River City PrideFest 2022

The first pride fest in-person since 2019 kicks off at 10 a.m. It is hosted by Peoria Proud and will be held in downtown Peoria. More information will come out as the date gets closer.

For more information, visit the Peoria Proud Facebook page, email pridefest@peoriaproud.org, and to be a sponsor or vendor, fill out this form.

Send your pride event to araglow@wmbd.com to be featured in this event list!