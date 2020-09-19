PRINT-A-THON raising money for the Peoria Print Club

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Print club hosted a PRINT-A-THON fundraiser to buy tools and equipment for their new print room in the Peoria Art Guild.

The PRINT-A-THON will last from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. During the PRINT-A-THON the print club will be streaming demos on Facebook, as well as showcasing prints and drawings by local artists.

The Print club’s fundraising goal is $7,500. The money will go towards new tools and equipment including a new Vandercook proofing press.

The Peoria Art Guild’s Artist in Residence Peggy West said the new press will allow the Peoria Print club to be a lot more adventurous.

“The new Vandercook Proofing Press will allow us to go up to poster size, which is about 12 inches by 18 inches, and will allow us to do many more adventurous things, multiple colors, printing from leaf blocks, pressure printing and so much more,” West said.

The Peoria Print club provides education for different age groups at the Peoria Art Guild. Print Club member Becky Krohe said anyone interested can learn how to use the presses.

“So if you have ever been interested in just trying it, it doesn’t have to be one of the little presses, the big press is actually really easy to get started on,” Krohe said.

Anyone who wishes to watch or learn more about the PRINT-A-THON can go to the Peoria Art Guilds Facebook page.

