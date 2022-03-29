SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined Illinois State Police (ISP) leaders Tuesday for the ISP Centennial celebration.

Pritzker issued a proclamation, declaring this year “The Year of the Illinois State Police for All of Illinois.” This lasts from April 1, 2022, to April 1, 2023.

“In 1922, the State of Illinois needed to maintain order and safety on its massive number of newly-paved roads,” Pritzker said.

He acknowledged that 100 years ago, women and people of color were not included in law enforcement, but now are among “ISP’s highest ranks.”

Pritzker also said the job of a state trooper is one of the hardest in the Illinois State government.

“The workday never truly ends,” he said. “And as our troopers know too well, life as a first responder includes grueling moments.”

ISP Director Brendan Kelly joined Pritzker at the microphone. He said last year, ISP stopped a record 25,000 unlawful attempts to obtain a firearm.

“We’ve taken more unlawful firearms from dangerous criminals, seized more deadly drugs like fentanyl, and locked up more child abusers each year more than the previous year since 2019,” Kelly said.

Kelly spoke on the worker shortage within ISP. He said the agency is getting heavy investments, from the governor’s budget to facilities and other resources.

“It continues to be a challenging and difficult job,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons why you have some of the recruitment issues.”

“Throughout history, the way the public feels and interacts with law enforcement, that sentiment, it ebbs and flows,” he continued.

He said he believes public sentiment is moving forward in a positive direction. He also said he believes the next generation is full of potential future troopers who see law enforcement as a calling.