Prom shopping season kicks off, local shop hopeful

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those who walk into Moxie’s Resale in Peoria will find dozens of exclusive prom dresses.

In 2020, the shop closed and did not sell any dresses thanks to the pandemic.

This year, shop owner Jessica Litterst said her business is off to a better start despite some schools not hosting a traditional prom.

“Even if they are not having a prom, they are having smaller events,” she said.

Litterst said she began building her prom selection in mid-January and sold about 10 dresses so far. She hopes the number continues to rise.

“It’s just fun, you know they are all in a really good mood,” she said. “They are happy, they are positive. It’s just a really big event in their high school career.”



Moxie’s Resale is open Tuesday through Saturday. She said her dresses are unique, and it would be hard to find duplicates.