Protect your pets from eating the wrong things on Thanksgiving

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thanksgiving is the time of year when families get together to celebrate what they’re thankful for, and pets are family, too.

But, feeding pets food from Thanksgiving dinner can cause digestive issues.

Kitty Yanko, the education coordinator for the Peoria Humane Society, said there’s a reason human food and pet food are made separate.

“We’re recommending that pet owners keep the food for the humans, and then the pets can get a special food that’s … specifically designed for them,” she said. “Many Thanksgiving foods are not healthy for pets and actually can be downright dangerous.”

Specifically, she listed bones, fatty turkey meat, grapes, yeast or dough, and artificial sweeteners and sugars.

Yanko suggested keeping pets in a separate room during mealtime, as well as moving the garbage can to an area that pets cannot reach.

Besides the holiday meal, decorations can be enticing to animals, too. Yanko reminded pet owners to ensure they are not in a place where an animal can reach or eat them.

Isolation during the holidays can be troublesome for pets, too, she said. Owners preoccupied with festivities are not paying as much attention to them, Yanko said, and recommended people take the dogs out for walks, or entertain them when possible.

According to the American Kennel Club, these are some pet-friendly Thanksgiving foods: