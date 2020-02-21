Psychologist offers parents advice on bullying, after viral video

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A video from Australia depicting a young boy with dwarfism, devasted and contemplating suicide has gone viral.

Yarraka Bayles, mother of Quaden Bayles, posted the video which has been viewed more than 16 million times on Facebook on Tuesday.

The video showed her son’s tearful reaction to a bullying incident while Bayles asked other parents for advice on what to do in that situation.

“So is there any advice or support or anything that other parents or families have done,” Bayles said.

WMBD posed the same question to its viewers, via Facebook, specifically asking parents how would they handle the subject of bullying with their children.

Some parents wrote “I teach my kid that some kids are unhappy and jerks and you won’t have to see them forever. That’s there’s a giant world outside of their school.”

Others replied with “my boys will stand up for any kid they see being bullied at school. They also have the karate to defend that kid as well. Bullies suck plain and simple.”

Dr. Jane Velez, a clinical psychologist, said when it comes to dealing with bullies, violence just doesn’t work.

“We all want our kids to fight other kids back but they get suspended from school if they hit another child,” Dr. Velez said.

She said bullies target others to get a reaction and it’s best for parents to condition, and not shelter, their children to the fact that there are bullies in the world who like to pick on others for no reason.

Dr. Velez also said sometimes just walking away doesn’t work either so she recommends parents teach their children the best way to fight back is with words.

“Shock value words,” Dr. Velez said. “A good comeback will quiet them down and they’ll never bully you again.”

She said prepping children for these situations and having comeback lines that slightly shocking but also funny could result in popularity as opposed to more teasing.