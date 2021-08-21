Racers speed into Peoria for annual TT Motorcycle Races

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Racers sped through Peoria this weekend.

Thousands gathered to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Peoria TT Motorcycle Races at the end of the month. The 75th Law Tigers Peoria TT left the starting line on Saturday with Henry Wiles, whose wins are in the double digits.

“This is a pretty special race for me. I won 14 years in a row here, and then I was injured, so that ended the streak. Now, I’m back competing after a year of COVID,” Wiles said.

While the races were canceled in 2020, organizers said the track came back strong this year with three different classes.

“We have the singles class, the twins class, and the super twins,” said Shawn Potts, assistant race director.

The races are hosted by the Peoria Motorcycle Club. Group leaders said they are committed to ensuring young racers can become a part of a legacy for future generations, as hundreds of racers have visited over the years.

“It’s pretty neat this place. I’ve been coming to it since I was a little kid. I’ve only raced here really one time, and that was almost 20 years ago,” said Danny Eslick, #64.

Next weekend, the Peoria Motorcycle Club will celebrate its 90th anniversary with motocross, mini super TT, and a concert.