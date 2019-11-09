Red Cross dinner celebrates local heroes in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill.– The Red Cross celebrated local heroes across central Illinois at its annual Heroes Dinner Friday at the Peoria Civic Center.

The event honored those who go above and beyond to save lives, or help friends and neighbors during emergencies or extraordinary circumstances.

The event Co-Chair Jim Hefti said it’s great to be able to highlight local heroes in the community.

“In a place like Peoria we got such a great community, everyone comes together,” Hefti said. “You can call many people heroes in our community and it’s very hard just to pick out just 4 to 6.”

Guest Speaker and retired Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Alford McMichael said he loved hearing the stories of all the award winners.

” We want to honor them for stepping up and showing a noble cause and their selfless acts in taking care of their fellow citizens in their communities,” McMichael said.

Award recipients include Eric Arnold, Richard Hess, Reic Williams, Karly Rathburn, Shayla Schielein, Don Yarbrough, and the Patriot Guard.

Don Yarbrough who refurbishes redistributes used wheelchairs to those in need, said he was surprised to receive the award.

“I was kinda surprised that they gave us one of the hero awards for what we’re doing with our foundation,” Yarbrough said. “Really what a great honor for my life to receive that, I didn’t see it coming.”

For more information on the Red Cross, you can visit their website.