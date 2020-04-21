Reditus Labotary expert walks through testing process, hopes to deliver 2,000 COVID-19 kits daily

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus Laboratory in Pekin is preparing to get out 2,000 COVID-19 tests and results a day.
Reditus receives test samples from hospitals across the state to process and analyze patient specimens.
Lab supervisor Kela Rodeffer said it can take 4-5 hours to get the results. While it does take some time to receive and deliver the results, Rodeffer said the facility has been consistent with a 24-hour turnaround.
“We are hoping at maximum capacity we may be able to get out 2,000 specimens a day. It’s a historic thing we are doing here and I am really proud that is in a little town of Pekin, which is really cool. From what I understand there’s only a handful of labs that can do this test,” Rodeffer said.
