BATH, Ill. (WMBD) — Fishing for a cause, the annual Redneck Fishing Tournament is coming back to Central Illinois, and its founder, Betty DeFord, will receive special recognition.

Leaders of the tournament announced its return Monday, saying it is a community effort to fight back against the invasive Asian Carp species in the Illinois River.

DeFord started the tournament more than a dozen years ago, leaders said. She had been looking to step down as organizer, so her friends are taking over the 2022 tournament, scheduled for Aug. 4-6.

However, before she steps down, DeFord will be honored Wednesday by the Illinois Conservation Foundation, where she will be inducted into its Hall of Fame.

The virtual gala is free to all and will feature a keynote speech from Nick Offerman. To register, click here.

More information for August’s tournament can be found on the Redneck Fishing Tournament Facebook page.