Reminder: Protect your packages from porch pirates

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you are preparing for Cyber Monday deliveries, so are porch pirates.

Now is the time to be careful if you are shopping online for holiday gifts. Package theft could increase as more people turn to online shopping.

Peoria Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson said because there is already a delay in deliveries because of the pandemic, people should take extra precautions and plan ahead.

“Enable the shipping notification feature, that a lot of retailers offer so that you can get a text message and email updates for tracking information. If you are not going to be home during the time of expected deliveries, arrange through a family member or a friend or a neighbor to pick up your packages for safekeeping,” Dotson said.

Dotson also said if those options aren’t available, UPS, FedEx, and USPS offer alternate arrangements to deliver your packages to a safe location. She also said security cameras are great deterrents from thieves.