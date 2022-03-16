SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Rep. Mark Luft, who also serves as Pekin’s mayor, joined several Republican state representatives Wednesday morning in Springfield to address inflation and rising gas prices.

Luft said much of the city’s fuel budget has already been used up as the state approaches the end of the fiscal year.

As mayor of the City of Pekin, Luft focused on the impact rising prices have on municipalities.

“Every mayor in Illinois is having to look at these numbers and make tough choices,” Luft said. “Do we cut services? Do we raise taxes?”

“I don’t think the people in my town would be too happy if I told them we were going to make up the difference by cutting back on police patrols or cutting back on fixing our streets,” Luft continued.

Luft said there are about 400 municipal employees in vehicles “all day long,” including law enforcement, not to mention the fuel costs burden the city. He also said Pekin runs the bus companies for the local schools, adding to that burden.

While putting the next fiscal year’s budget together, Luft emphasized certain areas where mayors should not cut corners.

“We cannot allow this to affect our movements forward with infrastructure,” he said.

Relief through Springfield is the only way to go, Luft said.

Also at the press conference were State Rep. Amy Elik (R-Alton), State Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis), and State Rep. Tom Demmer (R-Dixon).

According to Rep. Elik, inflation is the highest it has been in 40 years. On top of that, she said, Illinois has the second-highest rate of property taxes.

“Inflation is not just a problem in the US,” she said. “However, the cost to live in Illinois for families is one of the highest in the nation.”

Elik said her district borders Missouri, where gas can be found 50-70 cents cheaper per gallon.

“Illinois families are feeling the day-to-day pain in their pocketbook,” she said.

Rep. Windhorst said Illinois has the second-highest tax rate on gas, when motor fuel tax, sales tax, and federal tax are all taken into account.

He introduced two bills to address the problems:

HB5481 would suspend sales tax on motor fuel “when the rate of inflation measured by the Consumer price index is more than 3% over the previous 12-month period.”

HB5723 would freeze the rate of sales tax for motor fuel at 18 cents per gallon

“The lack of action by the democratic majority on this issue of inflation and high gas prices is inexcusable,” Windhorst said.