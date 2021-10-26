Richwoods High School secretary resigns after video surfaces of her using racial slur

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Courtney Lewis, a secretary at Richwoods High School, resigned after a video of her surfaced that appeared to show her using a racial slur last week.

During a Peoria Public School meeting on Monday, Oct. 25, recently released details revealed that Lewis had resigned.

At the board meeting, students voiced their concerns against Lewis, saying they wanted her to get fired, leaving no room for paid administrative leave.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Superintendent of Peoria Public Schools Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said there are specific steps in place when a situation like this one arises.

“We’re just pleased to use this as a learning lesson, like ‘hey, what can we learn from this?’” said Kherat.

During Monday’s meeting, Kherat mentioned she is proud of the students for standing up for what they believe is right and how ultimately this is a life lesson for them to pocket for the future.