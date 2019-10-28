Ring security cameras to sell at Northwoods mall, $100 off products

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria City Council is making an initiative to keep the city safe.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Peorians will receive a $100 off coupon to shop any Ring merchandise. The sale will take place at Northwoods Mall and neighbors will need to bring proof of residency.

The city said they hope to see 1,000 cameras distributed into the community.

Any Ring equipment purchased is considered personal property. It does not have to be registered with the department, even though it is encouraged.

In July, the city council agreed the city would purchase 1,000 cameras from Ring at a discounted rate. Now the city will sell them to homeowners at a discount.