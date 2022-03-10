PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Barracks Hospitality Group Banquet Center & Catering and Pringle Robotics co-hosted a Peoria Chamber of Commerce business after-hours networking event Thursday.

During the event, appetizers were served by Pringle Robotic’s robot servers.

Pringle Robotics is a local business that provides a variety of robots that can move and deliver items, make announcements, and disinfect areas.

Director of Sales for Pringle Robotics, Gerald Prall, said that their robot’s software was all developed locally. Prall said that the robots are a tool that can help businesses with staffing shortages.

“We’re seeing a lot of staffing shortages, in every industry, but especially in service based industry, so these are really a tool that help businesses and employees with lower staffing levels,” Prall said.

Jim Barrack, President of Barrack’s Hospitality, said he thought the robot servers are an excellent idea.

“I would like to offer them to certain clients, and to certain applications, it is really unique,” Barrack said.

More information about Pringle Robotics is available on its website and on Facebook.