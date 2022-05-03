(WMBD) — Reproductive rights advocates were sent reeling after a leaked Supreme Court document, obtained by Politico, showed an opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

In a statement, Planned Parenthood of Illinois (PPIL) responded to the news:

“Planned Parenthood of Illinois is furious that the Supreme Court is prepared to ignore half a century of settled law and end the constitutional right to an abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade. But it’s also not a surprise. We have been preparing for this decision for years, and we will continue to ensure that every patient, no matter where they live, has access to the health care they need and deserve.”

The statement, attributed to PPIL President and CEO Jennifer Welch, went on to say, “We are proud to say that abortion is still safe and legal in Illinois.”

“This is a devastating blow for the millions of people who will suddenly find themselves in an abortion desert; facing a daunting dilemma – travel hundreds of miles to access an abortion, seek an illegal alternative or carry a pregnancy to term against their will. We will continue to fight so that everyone can access the fundamental reproductive health care they need and deserve — no matter what,” the statement concluded.

On the other hand, Illinois Right to Life released a more nuanced response.

In a statement, Executive Director Amy Gehrke, said:

“Roe v. Wade created an erroneous ‘right’ to abortion that has no standing in the United States Constitution. We believe that the leak of the draft ruling on Monday, May 2 was an egregious act that threatens the function of the High Court. The ensuing reaction from abortion advocates illustrates that most of them believe protecting contrived ‘abortion rights’ justifies any means, no matter how destructive.

“Every abortion brutally takes the life of a preborn child and puts that child’s mother at extreme risk for both emotional and physical harm. The focus of Illinois Right to Life will remain on restoring protection to the most vulnerable in our state, as well as ensuring their mothers have the resources they need to choose life as well as parent confidently.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has abortion statistics per county for as recent as 2020.

In Peoria County, there were 523 abortions in 2020. Tazewell County had 162, McLean County had 372, and Woodford and Fulton Counties both had less than 50.

In total, there were 46,243 abortions in Illinois in 2020. About 78% of those procedures were for Illinois residents, and 20% were for people out-of-state.