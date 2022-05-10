(WMBD) — Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Richard Irvin was bombarded with questions Monday regarding the recently leaked Supreme Court draft opinion, overturning Roe v. Wade.

Irvin deflected the questions, and said anything regarding the leaked draft is “definitely speculation.”

“I’m pro-life,” Irvin said. “But as it concerns that leaked draft document, until we get the final decision from the Supreme Court, I think it’s irresponsible for us to hypothesize and speculate on what the outcome would be.”

When asked about his stance on a federal bill banning abortions, Irvin deflected again, saying he is focused on the affairs of Illinois.

“I’m not talking about what the federal government’s going to do,” he said.

While admitting he is pro-life, Irvin also said he was concerned with the “extremities” in Illinois’ abortion laws, blaming Gov. J.B. Pritzker for such policies.

“[Pritzker] signed a bill, signed into law, the fact that a teenager can get an abortion without their parents’ notification. A kid can’t get an aspirin in high school, without their parents’ notification, and in most times, their consent. But J.B. Pritzker found it okay, acceptable, to sign this legislation and put it into law that a teenager can walk into an abortion clinic and get an abortion without their parent being notified. That’s important… people agree we’ve got to reinstate parental notification.”

When asked, he said his exceptions for having an abortion would include rape, incest, and health of the mother.

The draft opinion from Supreme Court Justice Alito provoked a very different response from J.B. Pritzker.

On May 3, he issued a press release, stating: “But let me be clear – no matter what atrocity of an opinion the Supreme Court officially rolls out this summer in regard to Roe versus Wade – abortion will always be safe and legal here in Illinois. Illinois is and will remain a beacon of hope in an increasingly dark world. I will fight like hell – not just for the women who call Illinois home, but every person in every corner of this country who deserves to live a life of their own design.”

In anticipation of a conservative Supreme Court ruling this way, the press release stated, Pritzker signed the Reproductive Health Act, “establishing a fundamental right to reproductive healthcare, including abortion and maternity care, in Illinois state law. The law ensures regulations reflect current medical standards and requires private health insurance plans in Illinois to cover abortion like they do other pregnancy-related care.”

Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Darren Bailey made his stance clear on Facebook regarding the leak: