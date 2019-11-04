School in Dunlap wins the respected Blue Ribbon Education Award

Dunlap, Ill. — Students, Teachers, and Faculty of Banner Elementary School, all piled into their gymnasium to be presented one of the most prestigious honors a school can win in the Nation.

They were named this year’s Blue Ribbon Education Award winner, but not just any school can win this coveted award.

“It’s very unusual to receive the Blue Ribbon Education Award from the Department of Education, in the State of Illinois there were only 18 public schools and Banner was one of them,” said U.S Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.).

This award is only given out once a year and has a long list of qualifications.

“They look at scores, they look at learning atmosphere, they look at a healthy environment.” said, LaHood. “This is a very very rigorous process in being named a Blue Ribbon school and obviously Banner for a variety of reasons met those qualifications, but it really goes back to the teachers here, the faculty, and the families involved with these students and it’s a real model for all of the country and great to recognize them here today.”

Principal Greg Fairchild says they aim to help kids feel like more than just students.

“What really made our school special I think is the family feel and what we say you truly belong here we really mean that and we have a great diversity of family and kids a that’s really how we do things here.” Said, Fairchild. “If you walk through our hallways you just see so many teachers that have such a loving nature for our kids and that makes a difference, that makes the difference.”

Principal Fairchild and another faculty member will accept the prize in Washington D.C on Nov, 15.