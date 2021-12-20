Season of giving continues as WMBD partners with ImpactLife to host blood drive

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD partnered with ImpactLife, the sole blood supplier to Peoria-area hospitals, to host a blood drive Monday, Dec. 20, at the Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino in East Peoria.

The ImpactLife blood center is facing a critical need for donors, but the holidays are a time when blood donation often goes down.

Jim Watts, ImpactLife’s Manager of Donor and Government Relations, said the holidays are busy, meaning fewer people come out to donate.

“During this time when blood donation is so critical, we are looking for all blood types to come out,” Watts said. “Yes, you might hear the message that O negative and O positive — those are very critical, and we certainly need those a little bit more than the others. But we do need all blood types.”

Watts said ImpactLife provides all blood products to OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health, as well as many other hospitals throughout Central Illinois.

“By giving with us,” Watts said, “you’re able to help make sure that the local blood supply remains constant.”

As the season of giving continues, Watts asked Central Illinoisans to give from the heart.