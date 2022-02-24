SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Senate Democrats took to the microphone Thursday to advocate for a laundry list of bills aimed at curbing the teacher shortage.

According to State Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield), there are 4,120 unfilled positions in schools statewide, the majority in Central Illinois.

Courtney Goss is a Braided Behavior Support Systems (BBSS) Strategist for School District 186. She was invited to speak at Thursday’s press conference to share how strained her school is. She said when she is called upon to sub, the work she misses out on must be completed off the clock.

“It’s very difficult for me to do my actual job because I’m often having to sub for other teachers when they are gone because we don’t have subs,” Goss said. “This was happening before COVID, but COVID made it way worse.”

Senate Bill 3907 proposes short-term subs can sub for 15 school days instead of just five.

Senate Bill 3201 would allow for retired teachers to return to the classroom for a longer period of time. This means they can return for a paid 140 days instead of 120 days.

Senate Bill 3915 would waive the application fee for short-term substitute teaching licenses. This only applies when the governor declares a disaster due to a public health emergency, such as the pandemic the country still faces now.

“It’s my hope that teachers will feel comfortable taking the time off they need, and have the confidence that their teachers are being left with a qualified substitute,” said State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood).

Senate Bill 3893 was passed through the Illinois Senate last week, according to State Sen. Patrick Joyce (D-Essex). It would allow substitute teachers to teach for 120 (instead of 90) school days for any licensed teacher under contract in the same school year.

There are 1,242 vacancies with para-professionals in the state, according to State Sen. Cristina Pacione-Zayas (D-Chicago).

Senate Bill 3988 would lower the age from 19 to 18 to achieve a para-professional license. Those who wish to get such a license would still have to meet certain criteria, like a high school diploma or GED, and some college credit.

“You cannot be what you cannot see,” said Pacione-Zayas. “Para-professionals tend to be more representative of the student demographics in our state.”

She said this gives future para-professionals in Illinois schools a chance to work toward a professional educator license while working in the field and helping curb the current shortage.

State Sen. Robert Motwick (D-Chicago) filed Senate Bill 3465, which would give Chicago Public Schools the option to hire retired teachers without affecting that teacher’s retirement annuity.

“We don’t want to just put bodies into a room,” Motwick said, “we want to put educators into the room.”