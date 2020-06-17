Seven-year-old Peoria entrepreneur raising money by selling candy

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ja’Mitre Timothy is a Seven-year-old who recently opened a candy store to raise money Saturday.

Ja’Mitre is a soon to be second-grader at South Side Christian Academy, and decided he wanted to raise money to reach his goal of getting a big pool for himself to play in over the summer.

His mother Joy Bell-Butler said he originally wanted to raise the money by cutting lawns but due to Ja’Mitre asthma and concerns around COVID-19 they decided to open the candy store instead.

The store is located on the porch of the house on 903 E Nebraska Ave between 10 a.m and 7 p.m. They have a wide variety of treats available including candy bars, ice cream, chips, and drinks available. All items cost between a quarter and a dollar.

Ja’Mitre’s sister Jalyssa Timothy said this has been a great chance for her brother to learn some responsibility.

“This has been a chance for him to have some responsibility,” Jalyssa said. “And is something for him to feel proud about when he is playing in the pool back there.”

Ja’Mitre has also opened a savings account since he has started the candy store and has learned more about making and saving money.

Ja’Mitre Store will have a special sale outside Cheese Nuts Brickoven Pizzeria Saturday from Noon till 2 p.m. for anyone looking for a treat over the weekend.

