PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The reported rate of sexual assault has increased nationally, according to the Center for Prevention of Abuse (CFPA) in Peoria.

Carol Merna, CEO of the center, said in years past, there was a sexual assault every 92 seconds. She said that number has been stagnant over the past five or six years.

Now, the new statistic shows one sexual assault every 68 seconds.

Does this mean sexual assaults have risen in the United States?

“I think it goes to show some of the volatility that we saw during the pandemic was different than it had been in years past,” Merna said.

Or, could it mean more people are speaking up than in years past?

“Perhaps, if you try to put the silver lining on it, more people are finding the ability, finding their voice to report it. So we’re knowing of more instances of sexual violence,” she said. “I like to think in that way.”

Regardless, Merna said sexual assault is a terribly difficult topic to discuss, but it is important to have those conversations, particularly during the month of April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“Conversations about sexual violence are important at all ages,” Merna said. “It is so important to teach children about safe touch and unsafe touch. To give them the appropriate language so that they know how to communicate what is potentially happening to them or what’s already happened to them. And then to be able to care for kids.”

According to the center, 48% of the people in masters-level therapy care for sexual assault survivors are children.

While it may be hard to talk to children about such things, it also gives the opportunity to teach them how to “understand the beauty that is a healthy relationship.”

But first, what constitutes sexual assault? Merna said it falls under the umbrella of sexual violence.

“Sexual violence is a crime that happens far too often and goes far too frequently underreported. So sexual violence is kind of an all-encompassing, non-legal term that refers to crimes like sexual assault and rape, and sexual abuse. It refers to sexual contact where the behavior occurs without explicit consent,” she said.

Statistics regarding sexual assault are grim.

Merna said one in six girls/women will experience sexual assault in their lifetime. The same goes for one in 33 boys/men.

However, there are ways everyone can help, Merna said.

“[It’s] really important to make sure that people know that they have the power to step in and perhaps even save a life,” she said. “We want people to be able to be a good bystander. So, we want people to be able to intervene when it’s appropriate but keep themselves safe.”

For example, she offered the following acronym C.A.R.E. as a guideline when faced with such a scenario.

C – create a distraction

A – Ask the potential victim directly if they need help

R – Rally others around the situation

E – Extend support to the potential victim

“‘We are here for you, and we believe you,’” Merna said. “That’s the first message that we give, and that’s the message that I would encourage a friend to give.”

If you or anyone you know is in need of resources that CFPA provides, call their 24/7 hotline at 1-800-559-SAFE (7233).