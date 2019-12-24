Shoppers pack grocery stores, Christmas Eve for last-minute dishes

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — If you waited until the last minute to get your Christmas ham this year, you’re not alone.

Hy-Vee in Bloomington was jam-packed with shoppers on Christmas Eve.

“I’m just glad they have everything today,” said shopper Cheryl Jones. “I am here to get tomorrow’s Christmas meals so everything from chicken to green beans to macaroni and cheese.”

“We’re getting stuff to make pancakes for breakfast so Christmas is not just one day of eating its many days,” said shopper Rebecca Bilbro.

Hyvee hatches its holiday gameplan in August to prepare for all these procrastinating shoppers.

“We do a lot of prep shifts like in the kitchen and whoever we can we pull them from wherever we can pull them from and try to get everyone to help out so it’s kind of like an all hands on deck kind of thing and everybody does what they can to get everything done,” said Hy-Vee employee Jenel Scott.

even though she’s cutting it close Bilbro came prepared, armed with a six-page grocery list.

“We have a schedule for every single day and I use that to generate a master shopping list and so were systematically going through each section to make sure we have everything we need,” said Bilbro

After carts are full and the shopping scramble is over, everyone is just happy to relax with the family.

“I’m very happy for the holidays I’m very blessed, blessed to see another year and spend time with my husband and my kids it’s been great,” said Jones.