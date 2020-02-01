Snyder Village HomeCare holds open house

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Snyder Village HomeCare in Metamora held an open house for its new office Friday.

The new office at 215 W. Mt Vernon St. allows for more visibility and awareness about Snyder Village HomeCare services, Snyder Village said.

Executive Director of Snyder Village Keith Swartzentruber said that they are thrilled with the new location.

“We’re thrilled with the new location, it has provided a lot more space and it has provided a lot more visibility,” Swartzentruber said. “a number of folks have just dropped in to see what we can provide.”

The in-home services are able to help the elderly needing assistance to live independently, manage chronic health issues, transportation services, and more. Snyder Village provides home assistance to residents in Peoria, Woodford, Marshall and Tazewell counties.

For more information about Snyder Village’s services and job opportunities, call (309) 367-2300 or visit www.snydervillage.com.