PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Southside Community Center (SCC) became the home of a satellite location of Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center.

The center operates as a medical clinic, offering pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, and options counseling. Nonmedical services include pregnancy and parenting education.

Shelley Hauter, director of the Tazewell County branch of the Pregnancy Resource Center, said they hope to bring STI testing to SCC as well.

Hauter said SCC is the 13th location for Living Alternatives.

“We just felt like there was a need here in this specific zip code, the 61605,” Hauter said.

According to a recent report from the United Nations, roughly 40% of pregnancies globally are unintended.

“The unintended pregnancy, that’s really the client that we want to meet with,” Hauter said. “It’s kind of a ‘now what.’”

She said they want to support women who find out they are pregnant and give them knowledge about their three choices: parenting, adoption, and abortion.

“We don’t avoid any of the topics, we don’t avoid any of those options, we talk about them,” Hauter said. “She can make this decision from a place of hope and not from fear.”

The director of SCC, Irene Lewis-Wimbley, said there was a gap in the community.

“We have a ton of research and data to show parent support and education is a huge gap,” she said.

Looking at 2010 census data for the 61605 zip code, Lewis-Wimbley said she discovered every child born to a Black family was born to a single mom.

“I know that really, we need to start prenatally as far as addressing some of the biggest risks for poor childhood outcome, which is substance abuse, mental health issues, and violence,” Lewis-Wimbley said.

She said healthy communities start with the youth.

“It’s much cheaper to prevent poor childhood outcomes as opposed to fixing broken adults,” she said.

The Pregnancy Resource Center is something Lewis-Wimbley had been dreaming about for SCC, she said.

“Finding hope, even in a crisis pregnancy, even in a crisis situation, there’s still hope,” Lewis-Wimbley said. “And there’s people here to walk that journey with you.”