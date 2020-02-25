Special Kneads Bakery welcomes a new set of wheels

GALVA, Illinois (WMBD)– Community members gathered at Special Kneads Bakery to congratulate them for receiving a new 2020 Onward Club Car Monday.

Special Kneads Bakery was opened by Margaret Cortes who wanted to open a business where her son Franke Cortes, who has Cerebral Palsy, could work with her. The 2020 Onward was donated to them during an interview on Good Morning America in January.

Margaret Cortes said the community has been excited to receive the positive exposure to the County.

“The whole towns excited we brought a lot of exposure to Henry County Illinois, and it’s really nice, we’re really enjoying it,” Cortes said.

The Onward Club car was supplied by M&M Golf Cars. Branch Manager Kerry Pruitt said being able to help give Franke Cortes a way to get around town was very rewarding.

“Just to be able to give him some wheels to get around and do what he wants to do and achieve is just really very rewarding,” Pruitt said.

The club car is electric and has a cooler for when the bakery wants to make deliveries. Frankie Cortes said he looks forward to driving around and making deliveries this summer.