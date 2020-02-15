Special Valentine’s day event lets you “Axe the Ex” in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Gone Axe Throwing hosted a special night for all the single ladies and gentlemen this Valentine’s day.

The “Axe the Ex” event allowed guests to bring a memento from an ex-significant other and throw an ax at it.

Gone Axe Throwing Co-owner Sara Ruder said they have been planning this event before the business opened.

“We’ve been waiting to do this since before we were open, I thought what a fun Anti-Valentine’s day event,” Ruder said.

Target paper hearts were being sold at the event. Participants were able to write their ex’s names them and use them as targets. All proceeds from the heart sales went to Foster Pet Outreach.

Two dogs that are up for adoption also attended the event. Foster Pet Outreach vice president Kelly Eckert was excited to see other guest’s excitement interacting with them.

“I think everybody whos surrounded by dogs loves dogs so it makes them happy, and I think it’s going to be a fun turn out tonight,” Eckert said.

Eckert said money raised at the event will mainly be used to pay veterinary bills.

Sara and Matthew Ruder said they plan to make the event an annual tradition. For more information about Gone Axe Throwing, or if you want to sign up for an ax-throwing experience, you can go to their website.

If you would like to learn more about adopting, volunteering, or donating to Foster Pet Outreach you can go to their website.