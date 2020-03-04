State Farm in Bloomington halting travel due to Coronavirus

Breaking News
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm in Bloomington is ending non-essential business travel through March amid the coronavirus outbreak.

State Farm spokesman Gina Morss-Fischer said they are committed to the health and safety of their employees as well as limiting interruptions to their customers. She said essential travel includes response to catastrophes like the Nashville tornadoes.

The company is also cleaning common surfaces more frequently like door handles, elevator buttons, vending machines, escalator rails, and bathroom surfaces.

