SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) held a press conference in Springfield Thursday morning to address how a COVID outbreak at a LaSalle County Veteran’s home killed three dozen.

“Over one year ago, the deadliest outbreak at a state-run facility took place,” Rezin said. “It took the lives of 36 veterans. Our heroes. Those who we should have protected to the fullest extent.”

Rezin said the state administration is to blame.

“The residents of the veteran’s home served and protected our nation when we needed it. But when they needed us to serve and protect them, our state, and our governor, failed them miserably,” she said.

Rezin claimed the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) took two weeks to arrive at the scene at the veteran’s home.

Rezin renewed her call to pass bills in response to the outbreak at the LaSalle Veteran’s Home.

Senate Bill 3170 “sets a timetable for the department of public health, and they should conduct an on-sight visit before being notified of an outbreak.”

Senate Bill 1471 requires such facilities to conduct “outbreak preparedness drills.”

Senate Bill 1445 “provides the Inspector General subpoena powers to ensure cooperation.”

State Sen. Rezin, in a press conference Thursday, brought with her a sign outlining three bills she wants to be passed. This follows a COVID-19 outbreak at the LaSalle Veteran’s Home that killed 36 veterans.

“Veteran’s issues are a bipartisan issue,” Resin said.