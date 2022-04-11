CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After executing a search warrant, Canton police and Fulton County detectives recovered stolen motorcycles, tools, methamphetamine, and a handgun.

The search was for a residence located on N. 9th Avenue near E. Chestnut Street in Canton.

One Harley-Davidson motorcycle and multiple tools were linked to a residential burglary in rural Smithfield, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Another Harley-Davidson motorcycle and tools were linked to a rural Canton address.

Canton police also found tools taken in a burglary on E. Chestnut Street.

Christopher Davis, 43, was charged with possession of stolen property, residential burglary, burglary, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Davis’ bond was set at $100,000.