Street named after fallen police officer with local ties

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friends and family gathered to witness the unveiling of a street sign named after a police officer and Peoria native killed in the line of duty.

Chicago Police Officer James Henry Camp, a product of Peoria’s catholic school system and the United States Marine Corps, was killed while on duty on March 9, 1999.

On Monday, his legacy was honored by the renaming of a street down the road from where he went to grade school.

The sign is located at the corner of NE Glendale Ave. and Wayne St.