CHICAGO (WMBD) — A new study ranked Illinois as the State with the fifth-highest rate of vehicle thefts in the country.

According to data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau analyzed by carVertical, nine out of every 1,000 registered vehicles were stolen in Illinois in 2022.

Illinois was tied with New York for the fifth spot on the list.

Of the 1,001,967 vehicles that were reported stolen in 2022, 38,649 vehicles were reported stolen in Illinois.

Colorado was the state that reported the highest rate of stolen vehicles, with 28 of every 1,000 vehicles being stolen. California reported the highest total number of stolen vehicles, with 202,685 stolen vehicles.

The full top ten list is available below.