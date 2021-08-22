Summer Camp Music Festival in Chillicothe to end on a high note

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Summer Camp Music Festival in Chillicothe is wrapping up its 20th year of music, culture, and family.

Concertgoers, like Renea Dumas, came from all over the country came to celebrate the music.

“We drove 13 and a half hours all the way from Florida just because of the playlist that was going on here today,” said Dumas.

Some attendees said it was an amazing event and they are sad it has to come to an end.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Tommy O’Reilly, “But also, it’s a journey that I just went on, you know, I’m reaching the destination.”

Others said they are ready to finish off the four-day event with a high note.

Jason Paquette, who brought his son said, “Are we sad? No, we’ve got a good day ahead of us. We’re going to have fun, this kid is going to rage.”

While summer camp must come to an end, there is always next year.