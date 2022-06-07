CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — With summer in full swing, kids are out of school and events are ramping up. However, these days have the highest likelihood of teenagers getting into car crashes.

The 100 Deadliest Days are from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The leading cause of crashes for teen drivers is being accompanied by a fellow teen in the car. The second leading cause is using a cell phone while driving.

AAA spokesperson Molly Hart said activities in Summer increase the probability of a crash, in addition to other common factors like drowsiness or speeding.

“Summer means the teenage drivers are out of school, so they’re going to be on the road more not only during the day but at night. Whether they’re going to their job or going to a concert, they’re on the road more often,” she said. “This is the time when the crashes increase (the most.)”

Hart said the best way to get the message across about safe driving is for parents to talk to their teens often, if not daily, about the dangers they may experience on the road. This will help them be more comfortable and confident while driving, she said.

The last piece of advice Hart gave is the simplest: lead by example when you are the one in the driver’s seat.