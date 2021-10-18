Tailgate N’ Tallboys moving to Bloomington for 2022

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Tailgate N’ Tallboys is moving to Bloomington next summer.

The three-day concert is moving from the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria to the Interstate Center at the McLean County Fairgrounds, bringing country music artists from June 16 to 18.

2022’s concert will also include an onsite camping area as well as tailgating.

“Our goal after having to move the festival was to find a place with camping, so that’s where we ended up,” said USA Concerts President Wayne Klein. “We looked all over [in Peoria], but we couldn’t find a place that had camping.”

Recently released, Morgan Wallen will be performing at the event, and tickets can be purchased at tailgatentallboys.com.