PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tax season is a breeding ground for scams, and taxpayers may find out their identity was stolen if their tax return is rejected.

According to William Sharpe, the president of Total Income Tax in Peoria, scammers will file a fake return for a large refund, sometimes getting away with millions before the government takes notice.

They are usually the bearer of bad news, he said.

“Oftentimes, we are the messenger when someone finds out that they’ve been scammed or there’s an identity theft,” Sharpe said. “It’s never a pleasant conversation because it’s scary, and it’s frightening, and you don’t know the depths of how far the identity theft is going to go.”

Sharpe said instances of tax scams are all too common, especially locally.

“During tax season, this is something that we encounter on a daily basis,” he said.

The scams were not so prevalent 10 and 20 years ago, he said.

“In our office, someone filed a tax return, and it bounced back. It said the spouse has already been claimed. Well, fortunately, with this instance, these folks owed money,” he said. “The scam, basically, in short, is someone takes their identity, and they request a huge refund.”

When a tax scam has been committed, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) must go through an identity verification process to determine the real taxpayer and the fraudulent scammer.

Most of all, Sharpe said, his least favorite part is watching his clients wait months, sometimes up to 10 months, to go through this process.

Sharpe said data breaches in the workplace are common and can be the reason taxpayers become victims of scams.

“It’s a stressful process for the taxpayer because they don’t know what’s next,” he said.

However, Sharpe passed along the same advice given by the Department of Justice (DOJ). The victim can file a police report, study their credit, and lock down their credit.

The scams are so common that Sharpe said he has the DOJ resources ready to give to clients.

“One thing that we can do to combat identity theft in the future is to request an identity IP PIN,” he said.

Sharpe said obtaining an IP PIN puts one more layer of protection over sensitive information. The PIN comes in the mail, he said, and only the real taxpayer can access their account with the PIN.

He said most scammers give up after the first try, and move on to the next victim, so blocking scammers with an IP PIN is very effective.

Those interested can request an IP PIN through the IRS by following this link.