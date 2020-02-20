Teachers Unions call for change in active shooter drill, Dunlap School District agrees

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Two of the largest teachers unions in the nation are calling for schools to end or change active shooter drills.

Last week, the American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association released a report claiming active shooter drills leave students traumatized.

The unions recommend schools should focus on stimulating drills towards teachers and not students.

Dunlap Superintendent Scott Dearman said he agrees, adding his district only practice protocols.

“I think it would be very traumatizing for our younger children especially, but even our older students to deal with that type of situation,” he said. “We have not exercised the active shooter drill with the guns and fake ammunition to stimulate the sounds just to maybe stay away from that traumatizing effect.”

No action has been taken but Dearman said if they change drills, the district will notify parents.