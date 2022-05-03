PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Yolanda Wallace responded to the vandalism at her son’s memorial garden with empathy-not anger.

“One part of me was sad, and the other part of me was angry because it felt like vandalism,” Wallace said. “But then it also felt like someone was hurting, that someone was feeling left out.”

The Jon Buckley Memorial Garden, behind the Riverplex at Peoria’s Riverfront, was made in honor of Wallace’s son, who was murdered due to gun violence.

At the site, Wallace said, people can purchase bricks in honor of their loved ones who also died from tragedy. The purpose, she said, was to form a community where survivors can find the strength to go on without ever forgetting their tragedies.

Categories for such bricks include automobile accidents, gun violence, suicide, and “other.”

On Friday, April 29, Wallace discovered the vandalism. Under the garden’s sign, which reads, “Jon Buckley memorial: A Collaborative Effort of Survivors of Tragedies and the Peoria Park District to Mend Broken Hearts,” someone wrote in what appeared to be blue paint marker, “How about overdose victims?”

Wallace said she thinks the person who wrote the words probably did not know they could get a brick for a drug overdose under the “other” category.

“Whoever wrote this … is going through the grieving process … and may be feeling alone,” she said. “My heart goes out to whoever wrote that brick and all the other tragedies that are not talked about.”

Wallace said there is a place for anyone suffering the loss of a loved one at the memorial garden, and it saddened her to see someone feel left out.

“There’s a place for you as well at the memorial garden,” she said, “That’s what it’s there for.”

She said she believed the vandalizer was “crying out for help.”

According to Wallace, Peoria Park District employees cleaned the graffiti. She said no one has ever written on the garden in the 10 years it has been around.

“I was really in shock. I was hurt and saddened at the same time because I’ve made the Jon Buckley Memorial Garden open to everyone,” Wallace said.

That being said, Wallace said it made her think about ways to make the garden feel more inclusive.

“Maybe it should get upgraded,” she said. “[I’m] just trying to meet the needs of the hurting people in our community.”

Partners are always welcome to the memorial garden, just not in the way of vandalism, she said.

And to the vandalizer, Wallace had this message:

“I know you’re hurting. I know what it’s like to lose a loved one. If you want help, and it seems like you’re reaching out for help for you to write such a thing in the memorial garden, I just want you to know, we’re here for you. But I don’t want you to vandalize the park.”

Bricks can be purchased for a fee of $100, and applications can be found at the RiverPlex or the park district office on Lake Street. Benches are also available for purchase. Those interested need to imply that on their application, Wallace said.

Wallace said she can be contacted at the Jon Buckley Memorial Garden Facebook page, and later told WMBD she plans to create a new brick category for overdose victims.

Donations are always welcome as well and can be given here.