The Chanticleer in Eureka to close permanently

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, a staple of Eureka is closing its doors for good.

The Chanticleer restaurant has been servicing the Eureka community since 2011. Owners Jeffrey and Michelle Stahl said there is no possible way the restaurant can bounce back from the hardships they faced for the past two years.

“At this point, Michelle and I have made the incredibly difficult decision to close The Chanticleer,” Jeffrey said. “We know this decision impacts a lot of people, as well as the City of Eureka.”

Jeffery said the restaurant was largely run through “passion-driven” efforts.

“Michelle and I have tried to create a hospitality experience that we couldn’t find other places,” Jeffrey said. “However, over the course of the last year and a half, circumstances have presented themselves, creating challenges that have prevented this from happening.”

A parking lot sale will take place in the restaurant parking lot, located at 744 N. Main St. in Eureka. The parking lot sale will sell items like decorations, dishware, furniture, and other kitchen items.

The schedule for the parking lot sale is listed below:

Wednesday, June 2 — Noon — 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 3 — 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Friday, June 4 — 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 — 9 a.m. — Noon

The restaurant will honor gift cards at the parking lot sale and will still honor previously scheduled catering events. It will also take on new catering clients.

“We would like to extend a thank you to our community and followers for supporting us and the restaurant over the past decade,” Jeffrey said. “Michelle and I are heartbroken to close The Chanticleer but know the City of Eureka will prosper without us.”