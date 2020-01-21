The community gathers for a watch party featuring ELITE founder

PEORIA, Ill.– Community members gathered to celebrate and watch the national airing of Peoria Park Districts ELITE Youth Outreach’s episode on Returning the Favor Monday at St. Paul Baptist Church.

Returning the Favor is a series that airs on Facebook Watch were Mike Rowe travels across the United States looking for people giving back in their communities.

Peoria Park District Supervisor of Community Outreach Carl Cannon was interviewed for the episode in September. Cannon said he is happy to help bring some positive publicity to Peoria.

“Too often we hear about all the negative,” Cannon said. “Well, this is a positive that is a model for the country.”

Buses were provided for many local students and the families to attended the watch party. There were also several guest speakers including Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis. Ardis said the ELITE program is changing the lives of children in Peoria.

“It’s changing Peoria because these kids’ lives are getting better,” Ardis said. “Carl Cannon is molding future leaders for our community.”

The episode includes Mike Rowe presenting Carl Cannon with 3 Checks totaling $124,000 for the ELITE Program.

You can watch the episode of Returning the Favor on Facebook. You can learn more about the ELITE Program at the Peoria Park District Website.